Exclusive: Sri Lanka to receive Bank of China's $1 billion sovereign loan by March quarter

(Reuters) - will receive a loan of $1 billion from of China before the end of the March quarter, the of the central said on Thursday, to help the country meet repayments in the coming months.

"We will get the $300 million before end of this month and upsize it to $1 billion. The whole loan will be taken in the first quarter," told

is struggling to repay its foreign loans, with a record $5.9 billion due this year including $2.6 billion in the first three months alone.

Coomaraswamy said the interest rate for the $300 mln loan is around 5.5 percent. "This is a sovereign loan and does not require any collateral." Details of the loan have not been previously released.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)