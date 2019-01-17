Global Markets: Stocks turn red, pound finds some peace

By Marc Jones

LONDON (Reuters) - Concern over China's economic outlook and possible U.S. tariffs on European cars dragged stocks lower on Thursday, while an anti-climactic end to the latest chapter in the saga offered sterling a moment's peace.

Fresh was thin as European trading got underway, but traders had more than enough to digest from last 24 hours to follow Asia's overnight dip into the red. [.EU]

Carmakers fell more than 1.5 percent after said he thought was inclined to impose tariffs on European cars to win better terms on agriculture.

Banks were hit by disappointing results and the tech sector was under pressure after one of world's biggest chip producers, Taiwan Semiconductor, forecast its steepest drop in revenue in a decade. [.EU]

"There is some focus on the Grassley comments in relation to auto trade tariffs and also reference to there not being much progress in the U.S. negotiations last week," said of Tokyo Mitsubishi

"There has obviously there has been a lot of optimism (in markets) since the start of the year and risk appetite has had a pretty good run, but this will place a few question marks over that."

MSCI's broadest index of world stocks was down 0.1 percent. Markets like had dithered in both directions, while Wall Street's S&P 500 futures drifted down 0.26 percent. [.T][.N]

China's blue-chip index ended down 0.55, led lower by a decline in the country's second-largest home appliances maker, Gree Electric, after it warned of slower profit growth as the loses steam.

Chinese promised increased government investment this year and the country's central injected more cash into the financial system, bringing the amount for the week to 1.14 trillion yuan ($168.74 billion).

Stoking some caution was that U.S. lawmakers introduced bills on Wednesday that would ban the sale of U.S. chips or other components to Technologies Co Ltd or other Chinese companies that violate U.S. sanctions or export control laws.

That came shortly before reported federal prosecutors were investigating allegations that stole trade secrets from U.S. businesses.

Separately, reported the is actively considering stricter security requirements and other ways to exclude from a buildout of fifth-generation (5G) mobile networks.

Also lurking were worries the shutdown was starting to take a toll on its said the shutdown would shave 0.13 percent off quarterly economic growth for each week it goes on.

PLAN B OR NOT PLAN B

As expected, British narrowly won a confidence vote overnight and invited other party leaders for talks to try to break the impasse on a agreement.

An outline for Plan B is due by next Monday. Markets assume the exit date will be extended past March 29.

"Nothing has happened in the last 24 hours to dissuade us from the view that we are headed in the direction of an Article 50 delay, a softer or no Brexit," said Ray Attrill, at NAB.

All of which left the pound steady at $1.2872, though still short of Monday's peak at $1.2929. It reached a seven-week low against the before steadying at 88.50 pence.

The U.S. dollar was mixed, easing against the yen to 108.79 but flat versus the at $1.1396. The dollar index was up at 96.088.

In commodity markets, palladium hit record highs thanks to increasing demand and lower supply. Spot gold was little changed at $1,294.91 per ounce.

eased as traders worried about the strength of demand in the after its gasoline stockpiles grew last week more than analysts had expected. [O/R]

U.S. crude futures fell 38 cents to $51.93 per barrel. Brent slipped 40 cents to $60.92.

($1 = 6.7560 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney, editing by Larry King)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)