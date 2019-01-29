Exclusive: Venezuela's PDVSA orders oil cargoes going to the U.S. to be prepaid

-
ALSO READ
Venezuela's PDVSA resumes work at Jose oil port's dock: sources
ConocoPhillips settles with Venezuela's PDVSA to recover $2 billion
Venezuela: 2 killed, 6 injured in LPG station blast
Exclusive: Refiner Citgo prepares to fend off Venezuela's opposition government
Venezuela's refinery woes send fuel imports soaring: internal documents
-
(Reuters) - Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA has ordered customers that have tankers waiting to load Venezuelan crude bound for the United States to prepay for those cargoes or they will not receive authorization to fill the vessels or leave the ports, three sources with knowledge of the decision told Reuters.
Washington earlier on Monday imposed new sanctions on PDVSA, stopping the company from collecting the proceeds of oil exported to customers in the United States.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; editing by David Gaffen and James Dalgleish)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU