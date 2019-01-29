U.S. House panels to hold joint hearing on Sprint, T-Mobile merger

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two panels will hold a joint hearing on Feb. 13 on and Sprint Corp's proposed $26 billion merger and its potential impact on consumers.

The and the will hold a joint hearing to "examine the merger's potential impacts on consumers, workers and the wireless industry," the committees said in a statement on Monday. Both T-Mobile and Sprint have agreed to testify.

"A merger between T-Mobile and Sprint would combine two of the four largest and the carriers with the largest numbers of low-income customers," said senior Democrats on the two panels and two subcommittees. "We look forward to examining this merger from the perspective of what is in the best interest of consumers and hardworking people."

The U.S. Senate held a hearing on the merger in June.

Last month, the companies won backing for the merger from two national security reviews, clearing key hurdles in their tie-up bid.

The deal got a nod from the in the United States, as well as the Justice Department, and the Defense Department -collectively referred to as

T-Mobile and Sprint, the third- and fourth-largest U.S. wireless carriers, said Team Telecom, in a filing with the Federal Communications Commission, indicated it had no objections to the merger after reviewing "potential national security, law enforcement, and public safety issues."

T-Mobile has previously said it expects the deal to close in the first half of 2019. The U.S. still need to win antitrust approval from the Justice Department and the FCC.

