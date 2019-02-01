Expert views: Government steps up rural funding in last budget before election

(Reuters) - The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government poured extra money into support for farmers and a rural jobs programme, delivering on Friday its last budget before a due by May with the clear aim of winning over votes.

COMMENTARY:

ABHEEK BARUA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, DELHI

"This is on expected lines. There is a slight slip in fiscal deficit."

"The new income support scheme is tepid, in terms of the actual numbers. It should not lead to a blowout in the fiscal deficit if it indeed is part of the budget when it is finally announced in full form."

"The only issue here is that there is no substitution away from indirect benefits in the form of subsidies to a direct transfer. This is on top of some benefits they are receiving."

"If this is the model going forward, let's see what fiscal implications it might have."

"This is a top-up on an existing regime and that is something that worries me, but not at this stage."

