Budget 2019: India to breach fiscal deficit target this financial year

(Reuters) - India's fiscal deficit this financial year would be 3.4 percent of (GDP), slightly higher than the targeted 3.3 percent, the country's acting minister said on Friday while presenting an interim budget.

"Fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.4 percent in the revised estimate of 2018/19," told the Lok Sabha as he delivered nationalist-led government's last budget for an election that must be held by May.

The deficit was widely expected to be higher than targeted due to a combination of revenue shortfalls and increased spending ahead of the election.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, and Mayank Bhardwaj)

