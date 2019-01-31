Facebook quarterly profit, revenue beat estimates

(Reuters) - Inc topped analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Wednesday, helped by growth in its business and a steady rise in spending by companies.

Monthly active users rose to 2.32 billion, in line with estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $6.88 billion, or $2.38 per share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, from $4.27 billion, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier. Total revenue rose to $16.91 billion from $12.97 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $16.39 billion and profit of $2.19 per share.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru and Katie Paul in San Francisco; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)