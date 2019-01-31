NY AG, Governor Cuomo launch probe into Apple's FaceTime bug

(Reuters) - New York's new and on Wednesday announced an investigation into Apple Inc's failure to warn consumers about a bug that lets iPhones users listen to conversations of others who have not yet accepted a call.

The bug, which was able to replicate, allows an user placing a call using Apple's video-calling feature to hear audio from the recipient's phone even if the recipient has not yet picked up the call. The bug appears to rely on Apple's group video-calling feature.

"We need a full accounting of the facts to confirm businesses are abiding by consumer protection laws and to help make sure this type of privacy breach does not happen again," said in a statement.

Apple said on Monday it will release a fix in a software update later this week.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

