Factbox: How Carlos Ghosn's pay compares with other top auto executives'

(Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn, one of the most celebrated leaders in the global auto industry, was ousted as the of Motor Co on Thursday over allegations of financial misconduct including under-stating his income by around 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years.

Ghosn, who helms and Nissan's French partner Renault, is one of the most well-paid executives at global automakers, a analysis of company filings shows.

The following is a snapshot of the compensation packages earned by top auto executives in their latest financial year.

- $21.96 million

of General Motors

(Consists of $2.1 million in salary, $10.7 million in restricted stock awards, $4.96 million in other compensation and bonus and $4.2 million in all other compensation)

- $16.9 million

(Comprises $8.4 million from Renault, $6.5 million from and $2 million from Mitsubishi)

- $16.7 million

of Ford Motor Co

(Comprises $1.34 million in salary, $10.37 million in restricted stock awards, $4.6 million in other compensation and bonus and $0.42 million in all other compensation)

- $15.6 million

Executive of Ford

(Consists of $1.65 million in salary, $10.27 million in restricted stock awards, $1 million in other compensation and bonus and $2.71 million in all other compensation)

- $9.8 million

of Daimler Chrysler

(Comprises $2.29 million in salary, $3 million in restricted stock awards, $4.5 million in other compensation and bonus)

- $9.5 million

CEO of BMW

(Comprises $1.71 million in salary, $0.2 million in restricted stock awards, $7.6 million in bonus and $0.02 million in all other compensation)

DAN AMMANN - $9.3 million

of General Motors Corp

(Consists of $1.45 million as salary, $4.1 million in restricted stock options, $2.1 million in other annual compensation and bonus and $1.6 million as all other compensation)

ELON MUSK - Potential pay worth up to $2.6 billion

CEO of Tesla Inc

(Shareholders approved a compensation award potentially worth $2.6 billion. It includes no salary or cash bonus but sets rewards based on Tesla's market value rising to as much as $650 billion over the next 10 years, reported in March https://www. com/article/us-tesla-ceo/tesla-shareholders-approve-ceo-musks-2-6-billion-compensation-plan-idUSKBN1GX0C0)

CHUNG MONG-KOO - $4 million

of Hyundai Motor Co

Data is sourced to and company filings. All currencies are converted to U.S. dollars.

($1 = 112.9100 yen)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE and Gaurav Dogra in BANGALORE; Editing by and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

