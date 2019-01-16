Fiat Chrysler looking at options to plug hole in its truck lineup - CEO

"A gaping hole in our portfolio is a metric ton pickup" that would be a lower-cost, lower-priced vehicle aimed at work and commercial uses in markets outside the United States, Manley said in an interview at the auto show.

"Do you fill that individually or fill that in partnership? We are looking at what can we do individually, and if we partner with someone what would that look like?"

Rivals Ford and on Tuesday said they plan to jointly develop replacements for their respective midsize trucks as part of a new commercial vehicle alliance. VW and Ford compete with for pickup sales in a variety of markets, including the and [nL1N1ZF0E5]

last year outlined plans to launch such a pickup - smaller than its current 1500 model - by 2022. Manley drew a distinction between the midsize pickup that unveiled in last November, and the "metric ton" pickup sold in developing markets. The is a "lifestyle truck," he said, that is not designed to compete at the lower price levels typical of work-oriented pickups.

"The is perfect for the U.S. market," Manley said. "But because of its content it's not perfect for "

Ford builds a version of its truck in Thailand, but heavily modified that vehicle to adapt it to the U.S. market. Rivals such as also sell different versions of midsize pickups in the than they offer in less wealthy markets.

