Firm dollar caps gold rise, investors eye G20 summit

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Monday, capped by headwinds from a firm dollar, while investors looked to the meeting this week for signs of a thaw in the Sino-U.S. trade conflict.

Spot gold inched 0.1 percent higher to $1,223.31 per ounce by 0415 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up about 0.1 percent at $1,223.8 per ounce.

"People are moving some of their capital into gold at this point of time, given the uncertainties around the pace of rate hikes by the Fed, the U.S.- trade war... People see gold as a hedge against these uncertainties," said Brian Lan, at GoldSilver Central.

However, a stronger dollar restricted further gains in the price of the

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up about 0.1 percent, as investors sought shelter in safe haven currencies as fears of a global growth slowdown and U.S.-Sino trade tensions sapped risk appetite.

"Dollar movements will ultimately provide gold's near-term direction," said Stephen Innes, at in

Gold market participants are now focusing on talks between U.S. and Chinese to be held on the sidelines of a summit in at the end of this week.

Officials from some countries, anxious to see a swift end to the Sino-U.S. trade war, are hopeful but not confident that the meeting may yield at least a partial ceasefire.

"The growing unease regarding the G20 summit and the possibility of a deal has seen gold prices hold up relatively well," analysts at ANZ said in a note.

Market Committee will also release the minutes from its Nov. 7-8 policy meeting later this week. The market will look for any discussion of what conditions might bring about a Fed pause.

Among other precious metals, silver climbed 0.6 percent to $14.33 an ounce and platinum edged 0.1 percent higher to $839.70. Palladium gained 1.1 percent at $1,131.00 an ounce. Prices fell about 3 percent in the previous session, their biggest one-day percentage decline since Aug. 15.

