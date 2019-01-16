Oil edges down on worries over global economy, supply glut

By Browning

(Reuters) - prices edged down on Wednesday having climbed about 3 percent in the previous session, with worries about the global economy and forecasts of swelling U.S. production hurting sentiment.

Brent futures were at $60.37 per barrel at 1215 GMT, down 27 cents or 0.45 percent.

Intermediate crude futures were down 43 cents, or 0.83 percent, at $51.68 a barrel.

U.S. crude output is expected to rise to a new record of more than 12 million barrels per day this year, the said on Tuesday, adding that the U.S. will become a net crude exporter in late 2020.

The forecast could undermine markets which have been receiving support from supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, including top exporter Saudi Arabia, and major non-OPEC

"U.S. will continue to grow strongly this year and next year," Carsten Fritsch, at Commerzbank, told Global Oil Forum.

"That means OPEC won't have any other choice than extending the production cuts beyond mid-year. Even deeper cuts could be necessary", Fritsch added.

Mounting signs of an economic slowdown across the world, especially in China, may also keep in check.

estimates showed on Tuesday that the U.S. economy is taking a larger-than-expected hit from a partial government shutdown.

The outlook for the global economy darkened further after on Tuesday shot down Theresa May's deal to leave the

Earlier this week, reported poor December trade data, with exports and imports contracting from a year earlier.

Markets on Tuesday took the announcement as evidence that authorities are shifting to a policy of easing to counter a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy, as signalled it might roll out more fiscal stimulus.

China's central on Wednesday made its biggest daily net cash injection via reverse repo operations on record, in will watch closely.

"(China's) rapidly expanding economy and ravenous thirst for oil has in recent years provided a major pillar of price support," said Stephen Brennock, at brokerage

"This unprecedented slowdown will weigh on the global and do no favours for those hoping for a sustained recovery in prices."

(Reporting by Browning in London; Editing by and Elaine Hardcastle)

