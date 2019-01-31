French police rubbish claim that death of China's HNA executive was deliberate

(Reuters) - on Thursday reaffirmed that the death of during a business trip in last summer was accidental, dismissing a newspaper report that he more likely committed suicide.

A police investigation concluded Wang, who had come under pressure from over HNA's huge debts, fell off a wall in the village of Bonnieux, near Avignon, on July 3 while taking a photograph.

In a front-page splash on Thursday, France's daily Liberation said eye-witness accounts contradicted the police investigation's findings. One witness, a local street-cleaner, said Wang jumped rather than fell.

"Only Liberation and its journalists believe this thesis of suicide," a for the national gendarmerie told "We stand by our investigation's conclusions that this was an accidental death."

HNA declined to comment. The also declined to respond to Liberation's report.

Wang was regarded as the of an eye-popping $50 billion acquisition spree that saw HNA accumulate assets ranging from a stake in to high-profile overseas properties. Under pressure from Beijing, HNA sold off many of those assets to slash debt.

An that counts Co as its core asset, HNA's sales include holdings in such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, and Spain's

At the time of Wang's death, analysts said pressure on HNA deleverage continued to be enormous and that his passing would complicate the conglomerate's efforts to restructure and pay of borrowings.

(Reporting by in Paris; additional reporting by in Hong Kong; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

