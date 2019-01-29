China World Hotel, Beijing - an icon re-defined

World Hotel, Beijing, a landmark hotel in China's capital city, today unveiled 126 newly refurbished rooms and suites, after a much anticipated renovation that began in early 2016.

The hotel is located in the heart of the World Trade Centre, the focal point of Beijing's - Central District (CBD).

The newly refurbished club rooms on Level 18 to 20 enjoy superb city views of the CBD skyline, the 3rd Ring Road, and Chang an Avenue. New multi-function rooms on Level 19 and 20, can now offer large delegations greater privacy and convenience. Guests staying on the floors will have exclusive access to the new club lounge on Level 3.

This is in addition to enjoying exclusive privileges and benefits, such as a separate hotel entrance, a selection of revitalizing detox juices, buffet breakfast and evening cocktails.

From the iconic and timeless lobby, the discovery of the new icon begins. Detailed attention was dedicated to the elevators, resembling well-crafted walnut rooms, which brings guests to the floor lift lobby that is adorned with silk-panels in soothing champagne hue. In the well-lit ivory-tone corridor, the carpets are a symbolic representation of the hutong's grid map, with its texture and lines filled with water "wealth" in gold accents.

The refurbished Horizon Club rooms and suites each come complete with classic royal furnishings; the silk gold accent feature-wall panels highlight the formal elegant proportion of the trimmings and layers of a palace's interior. All padded and buttery leather headboards give every guest a sense of comfort and luxury.

An interior millwork of refined oak and walnut delivers a rich and classic sense of touch and is fundamental to the bespoke furniture used throughout the hotel and in the new rooms and club lounge. Central to the new design is the theme of enhancing"East meets West"ethos and to reflect a modern of the 21st Century, while honouring Chinese heritage.

Each of the specialty suites is paired with a bespoke contemporary and classically inspired furniture collection to showcase its character and charm - from AAA-grade Italian marble and granite table tops, hand-crafted antique brass and crystal light fixtures to the finest leather and rich-fabric-upholstered sofa and beds.

Selected marble and mosaic in every Horizon Club room and suite incorporates advanced technology in and amenities to ensure guests have a memorable stay experience.

Essential conveniences include a multi-functional charger at the of the bed and connectivity for music enjoyment. In addition, there is a menu for indoor fitness and for the health conscious and electronic gadgets for the tech savvy.

