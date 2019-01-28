Germany's Weber: Siemens/Alstom proposals offer good way forward

JUST IN
Dropbox to buy electronic signature firm HelloSign for $230 million
Reuters  |  MUNICH 

MUNICH (Reuters) - German conservative Manfred Weber said on Monday that the proposals Siemens and Alstom had made to try and shore up a merger of their rail businesses were a good way forward.

Weber, who is leader of the European People's Party in the European Parliament, made the comment after Alstom and Siemens offered new concessions to try to get the EU's cartel green light for their plans to create a joint European rail champion.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 19:05 IST

