Global Markets: Asia stocks capped, dollar droops following Trump comments

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks were capped and the dipped on Tuesday after U.S. accused and of manipulating their currencies and said he was "not thrilled" with the Federal Reserve for hiking interest rates.

Keeping global trade conflict concerns on the boil, Trump said in an interview with on Monday that was manipulating the yuan to make up for having to pay tariffs imposed by on some imports from

He also said he believed the euro was being manipulated.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was up 0.02 percent.

Australian stocks <.AXJO> lost 0.7 percent, South Korea's <.KS11> nudged up 0.1 percent and Japan's Nikkei <.N225> fell 0.6 percent.

Wall Street's major indexes rose on Monday on optimism over trade talks between the and China, though they fell from session highs after Trump's comments.

Immediate focus was on the lower-level trade talks due to start later on Tuesday between the and China. Speculation that the talks might help ease trade tensions has shored up the broader equity markets over the past few sessions.

In currencies, the came under pressure after Trump reiterated his displeasure at the Fed's rate hikes, saying the central should do more to help him boost the U.S.

"While Trump's displeasure for rising interest rates is nothing new, and the Fed maintains full operational independence, markets remain attentive to such comments," wrote strategists at

The index against a basket of six major currencies <.DXY> was down 0.2 percent at 95.714, extending losses from the previous day.

The euro brushed an 11-day high of $1.1493 , stretching its gains after climbing about climbing about 0.35 percent overnight.

The U.S. currency slipped to 109.84 yen , its lowest since late June.

The offshore Chinese yuan was a shade firmer at 6.831 per dollar after dipping slightly the previous day.

Yield on the 10-year note was near a six-week low of 2.807 percent plumbed overnight in the wake of Trump's interest rate comments.

extended their overnight rise, with U.S. crude futures up 0.33 percent at $66.65 per barrel. Crude rose on Monday after weeks of declines, as investors grew more concerned about an expected fall in supply from due to U.S. sanctions.

