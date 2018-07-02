Global Markets: China drags on Asia shares, politics on euro and peso

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A renewed slide in Chinese shares and a sobering set of factory surveys sucked Asian markets lower on Monday, while the and the Mexican were both jolted by political developments at home.

E-Mini futures for the followed with a loss of 0.5 percent and European bourses were seen opening down.

blue chips resumed their slide with a fall of 2.3 percent that soured sentiment across the region. MSCI's broadest index of shares outside fell 0.6 percent, adding to a 2 percent drop last week.

Japan's Nikkei shed 2.2 percent to an 11-week low, with a survey of manufacturers showing sentiment had darkened a shade in the face of trade war threats.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) still edged higher for June, but exports orders softened.

Tension is growing ahead of a July 6 deadline when the U.S. is due to impose $34 billion of tariffs on Chinese exports.

"The key risk for the market isn't that Trump actually implements his trade threats but rather that a protracted period of trade uncertainty begins to weigh on economic activity," said analysts at in a note.

"The evidence suggesting this is happening is far from conclusive, but ominous data points are accumulating."

Two surveys of Chinese out in the last few days showed a softening in activity, partly due to softness in exports.

A slew of factory readings from across the globe are due on Monday, while the U.S. ISM report is out on Tuesday. Minutes of the last Federal Reserve policy meeting come on Thursday and the week closes with U.S. payrolls for June.

A DEAL, OR NOT?

In markets, the took an early knock on reports German Interior had rejected a migration deal German negotiated at a summit on Friday.

The then partly bounced on Seehofer had offered to step down as and as of his party.

The move makes the future of even more uncertain as her relies on the CSU to maintain power through a coalition formed three months ago to end a political vacuum.

After all that, the was 0.33 percent easier at $0.1642, having skidded as far as $1.1632 at one stage.

The U.S. dollar gained 0.18 percent on a basket of currencies to 94.808, but was still below Friday's top of 95.324. It was flat on the yen at 110.68 having been as high as 111.06 at one stage.

The Mexican see-sawed after leftist won a decisive victory for

Dealers said the clear win might settle one source of political uncertainty, but Obrador was also expected to sharpen Mexican divisions with U.S.

After an initial retreat, the dollar soon rebounded to be flat at 19.9050 pesos, up from last week's trough around 19.5580.

Trump also loomed large in with crude taking a spill after he tweeted that had agreed to lift by "maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels".

The missive was later downplayed by the and

Brent crude lost 97 cents to $78.26 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 73 cents to $73.42. The pullback was still modest given U.S. crude rallied more than 8 percent last week, while Brent gained more than 5 percent.

(Editing by and Sam Holmes)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)