Global stocks extend slump as global growth worries mount

By Shinichi Saoshiro

(Reuters) - Global stocks extended their slump on Monday, with U.S. equity futures and Asian shares sliding on worries over slowing growth and fears that a fresh flare-up in tensions between and could quash chances of a trade deal.

Traders returned from the weekend to face a growing wall of worry, with the world's largest economies -- the United States, and -- all reporting weaker-than-expected data which pointed to moderating activity.

Investors were also bracing for a Tuesday vote on British Theresa May's divorce deal, which looks set to be rejected by parliament, raising fears of a chaotic exit in March.

futures fell 0.8 percent and lost 0.8 percent in the Asian day.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside slid 1.4 percent to a near three-week low.

The Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.8 percent. Australian stocks lost 2 percent, brushing its lowest level since December 2016, and South Korea's fell 1.1 percent.

Japan's Nikkei shed 2.3 percent. Data early in the session showed the contracted the most in over four years in the third quarter as companies cut capital spending amid uncertainty over global demand and trade tensions.

U.S.- trade negotiations need to reach a successful end by March 1 or will impose new tariffs, U.S. Trade said on Sunday, clarifying there is a "hard deadline" after a week of seeming confusion among and his advisers.

Markets were already reeling on that Canadian officials had arrested the of Chinese maker for extradition to the The arrest was seen as an added threat to the resolution of a trade war between the world's top two economies.

Wall Street's main indexes fell more than 2 percent on Friday in a broad sell-off, posting their largest weekly percentage drops since March.

"The biggest concerns for equity markets currently is the U.S.- trade conflict and the incident," said Soichiro Monji, at in

"The trade theme will preoccupy the markets through the 90-day truce period between the and China, waiting for any signs of concession between the parties."

Trump and Chinese early this month agreed to a temporary truce that delayed a planned Jan. 1. U.S. tariff hike while the two sides negotiate.

While U.S. officials say the arrest was a legal matter and not linked to the trade dispute, the move is expected to complicate trade talks.

"Even though Trump said the incident will not derail the talks, the markets should not underestimate the nationalism hype which may create the hurdle for China to make concessions," wrote strategists at

FED PAUSE?

The dollar was on the backfoot after Friday's soft U.S. jobs report raised worries that economic growth has peaked and the Federal Reserve may pause its rate tightening cycle sooner than previously thought.

On Friday, the said public and private employers hired 155,000 workers in November, fewer than the 200,000 forecast by economists polled by Reuters, while the jobless rate held at a 49-year low of 3.7 percent.

The dollar was down 0.4 percent at 112.30 yen and the euro added 0.5 percent to $1.1435 . The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies dipped 0.1 percent to 96.397.

The pound was up 0.2 percent at $1.2753 despite the looming Brexit vote in parliament. It had lost 0.5 percent on Friday.

The Chinese yuan dipped following weak trade and inflation data over the weekend that added to worries about its slowing

China reported far weaker than expected November exports and imports, underscoring faltering global and domestic demand and reinforcing views that will have to roll out more support and stimulus soon to keep the from cooling too fast.

rose, extending gains from Friday when club OPEC and some agreed a supply cut of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January.

Brent crude rose 0.8 percent to $62.13 per barrel.

(Editing by and Kim Coghill)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)