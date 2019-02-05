Gold edges higher as market awaits Trump address

(Reuters) - Gold moved slightly higher on Tuesday, supported by uncertainties surrounding U.S.- trade relations ahead of Donald Trump's address to the Congress, while a firmer dollar and rising global stock markets capped gains.

Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,313.98 per ounce by 12:22 p.m. EST (1722 GMT) after hitting its weakest since Jan. 29 at $1,308.20 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,318.20 an ounce.

"We have the address and we are still waiting for more hard data on trade talks," said David Meger, trading at High Ridge Futures.

"There are still political concerns which remain and that probably adds to support for gold, along with the dovish "

Gold last week rose to its highest since late April at $1,326.30, after kept interest rates steady and said it would be patient on further hikes amid a cloudy outlook for the economy due to global growth concerns and the U.S.- trade dispute.

Solid U.S. jobs data since then, however, has allayed concerns of an immediate slowdown in the U.S. economy.

The central may need to raise U.S. interest rates a bit further if the economy does well, said on Monday.

Gold tends to fall out of favor when interest rates rise.

World stock markets extended their robust start to the year, making non-yielding bullion a less-attractive investment, while the dollar, which is at a more than one-week high, was on course for a fourth straight session of gains.

Investors are awaiting Trump's address due at 9 p.m. EST on Tuesday for some clarity on U.S.- trade relations and a political logjam over the construction of a wall along the country's border with neighboring

On the technical front, Monday's dip to a near one-week low reflected that some investors are "coming into the (gold) market now before it takes off any higher," said Michael Matousek, at

The overall outlook for bullion remains positive, analysts said.

"Further market turbulence and confrontational politics could keep gold in investors' sights," said in a client note.

"Gold is expected to trade in a range between $1,225/oz and $1,450/oz, with the outlook broadly for further upside, though no doubt with some pull-backs along the way," it said.

Among other precious metals, palladium gained about 0.4 percent to $1,370 per ounce.

Silver was down 0.2 percent at $15.83 per ounce and platinum dipped 0.4 percent to $814.61.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)

