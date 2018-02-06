Markets slump: Will govt scrap LTCG tax? Adhia says will 'look into' fixes

The government will look into what it can do after a slump in local market reflecting global sell-off, the finance secretary said on Tuesday. Hasmukh Adhia said he will discuss the issue of fall in local markets with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. ALSO READ: MARKETS LIVE: Indices recover from day's low, Sensex, Nifty down 2.5% When asked if the government will scrap or review the long-term capital gains tax which was introduced last week in Budget 2018, Adhia said the local markets are mimicking global weakness, "but the government will look into what ...
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
This article is no longer available in our repository.
There could be multiple reasons for this.
You could try searching for this headline on the source website (reuters.com).