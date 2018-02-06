Markets slump: Will govt scrap LTCG tax? Adhia says will 'look into' fixes

The government will look into what it can do after a slump in local market reflecting global sell-off, the finance secretary said on Tuesday. Hasmukh Adhia said he will discuss the issue of fall in local markets with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. ALSO READ: MARKETS LIVE: Indices recover from day's low, Sensex, Nifty down 2.5% When asked if the government will scrap or review the long-term capital gains tax which was introduced last week in Budget 2018, Adhia said the local markets are mimicking global weakness, "but the government will look into what ...