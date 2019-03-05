JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Services PMI, Modi rally, Chipi Airport inauguration: Today's top events
Business Standard

Trump's trade action on India to hit farm, marine exports the most: FIEO

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he intended to end India's preferential trade treatment under a program that allows $5.6 billion worth of Indian exports to enter the United States duty free

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

export

India's exports of farm, marine and handicraft products to the United States could be hit by US plans to end a preferential trade treatment to the country in the next two months, an official at India's main exporters' body said on Tuesday.

"We fear that our labour-intensive exports of agriculture, marine and handicraft products to the US would be hit hard," Ajay Sahai, director general of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, told Reuters.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he intended to end India's preferential trade treatment under a program that allows $5.6 billion worth of Indian exports to enter the United States duty free.
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 10:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements