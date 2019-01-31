Pakistan central bank raises key policy rate to 10.25 percent

(Reuters) - Pakistan's raised its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 10.25 percent on Thursday in the face of high fiscal and current account deficits and continuing pressure, Tariq said.

The modest increase in the main interest rate, compared with the increases of 100 basis points in the previous two monetary policy meetings, reflected both the continuing pressures from the twin deficits as well as a slightly improved outlook.

said stabilisation measures implemented so far were "gradually unfolding and confidence is improving amidst reduced economic uncertainty".

But he said the fiscal deficit had yet to show signs of consolidation and although a gradual improvement in the current account deficit was visible, it still remained high and underlying inflationary pressures persisted.

He said economic growth in the current fiscal year was set to slow to 4 percent from 5.8 percent last year, while was projected in a range of 6.5-7.5 percent.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie)

