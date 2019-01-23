Iran discovers oil in Abadan region - minister

(Reuters) - has discovered in the southwestern region for the first time, Bijan was quoted as saying by the agency on Wednesday.

The was found at a depth of 3,570 metres in an exploratory well and is "very light and sweet", reportedly said.

"This is the first time we've reached oil in the region," the was quoted as saying.

gave no estimate of how much oil the well might contain.

The withdrew from a nuclear deal with last year and imposed sanctions to choke Iran's oil and industries, while temporarily allowing eight customers to keep buying crude from the Islamic Republic.

can not be shut out of global because of its vast oil and gas reserves, said on Wednesday, according to the official presidency website.

"With regard to oil issues, luckily we are pursuing various paths and roads for selling oil and we bypass American sanctions with pride," Rouhani said.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; editing by and Jason Neely)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)