J&J, U.S. states settle hip implant claims for $120 million

(Reuters) - and its Orthopaedics unit have agreed to pay $120 million to resolve deceptive marketing claims by several U.S. states over the company's

Attorneys general of 46 U.S. states announced the settlement agreement in statements on Tuesday. They alleged engaged in unfair and deceptive practices in the promotion of its ASR XL and Ultamet hip devices.

in a statement said the settlement involves no admission of liability or misconduct on the part of the

"DePuy remains committed to meeting the current and future needs of orthopedic surgeons and patients," the company said.

The states claimed J&J made misleading claims about the longevity of its metal-on-metal hip implants, with patients frequently having to undergo a revision before the company's advertised timeframe of five years.

Under Tuesday's settlement agreement, DePuy is required to maintain a post-market surveillance program and update procedures to track complaints over the hip implants, according to a statement by New York

DePuy in 2010 announced a worldwide voluntary recall of 93,000 of its systems, saying that 12 percent of them failed within five years. Saying it would pay at least $2.47 billion, the company has since settled thousands of lawsuits by patients who had to have the ASR removed.

In 2013, DePuy ceased selling the devices after the strengthened its artificial hip regulations.

have also come under scrutiny over allegations that the products cause a build-up of in the blood, causing groin pain, allergic reactions, bone erosion and tissue death.

The company faces some 10,400 lawsuits in the over its device in connection with those claims.

J&J denies consumer claims related to its Pinnacle products, saying the company acted appropriately and responsibly in the development, testing, and marketing of the devices.

