Nifty, Sensex end higher; Infosys, Reliance Industries lead

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark marking its best closing level in nearly a month, after retail rate fell to an 18-month low, raising optimism that the central could ease next month.

The broader NSE closed 1.39 percent higher at 10,886.80, its highest closing level since Jan. 1. The benchmark ended up 1.3 percent at 36,318.33, its best closing level since Dec. 20.

Shares of index heavyweights and were the top performers, ending 3.5 percent and 3 percent higher, respectively.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

