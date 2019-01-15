German economy carries modest growth momentum into 2019

(Reuters) - The German economy had a slightly positive statistical overhang at the end of 2018, meaning that it is carrying modest growth momentum into 2019, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

German exports to grew by nearly 10 percent from January to November in 2018 on the year while exports to Britain fell by 3.6 percent in the same period, the office said.

"The overall impact of Brexit on German economic growth is impossible to quantify," an said during a conference in

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Thomas Seythal)

