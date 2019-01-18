Oil climbs one percent as OPEC output drop eases concerns about glut

By Browning

(Reuters) - prices rose more than 1 percent on Friday after an OPEC report showed its production fell sharply last month, easing some concerns about prolonged oversupply.

Brent crude was up 82 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $62 a barrel at 1200 GMT. Brent has risen more than 2 percent this week, its third straight week of gains.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 78 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $52.85 per barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries along with other producers including agreed last year to output cuts starting from Jan. 1 aimed at averting a glut.

OPEC's monthly report showed it had made a strong start in December even before the pact went into effect, implementing the biggest month-on-month production drop in almost two years.

Expectations that the may grant waivers on sanctions it imposed on importing Iranian to fewer countries could also ease concerns about oversupply.

"The combination of production cuts by OPEC+ (especially the Saudis) and tightening sanctions on Iranian exports have brought the market close to balance," U.S. Jefferies said.

Tempering support for prices, however, are signs of weakening demand and surging U.S. output.

"Implementation of the output cut agreement agreed by the OPEC+ will remain supportive of oil prices," said Abhishek Kumar, analyst at Interfax in

He said factors such as rising U.S. production and its trade dispute with would cap price gains, "negating much of the benefits from the OPEC+ pact".

The International Agency said on Friday that U.S. oil production growth combined with a slowing global would put under pressure.

"By the middle of the year, U.S. crude output will probably be more than the capacity of either or Russia," said the IEA, which kept its estimate of oil demand growth unchanged and close to 2018 levels at 1.4 million barrels bpd.

Markets were also buoyed by signs that the and might soon resolve their trade dispute in talks scheduled for Jan. 30.

reported on Thursday that was considering lifting some or all tariffs imposed on Chinese imports. A denied the report.

(Reporting by Browning; Additional eporting by and Koustav Samanta; Editing by and Edmund Blair)

