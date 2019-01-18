CVS, Walmart reach agreement on pharmacy contract after impasse

(Reuters) - Corp and Inc said on Friday the world's largest retailer would remain part of CVS's network for commercial and Medicaid customers, breaking a contract impasse CVS disclosed earlier this week.

Financial terms of the new contract were not disclosed.

On Tuesday, CVS said the companies had failed to agree on pricing and that was leaving the network for the prescription drug plans that CVS manages for companies and health insurers and for the Medicaid program for low income people.

The companies said on Tuesday they were still in discussions.

In addition to its and stores, CVS is one of the country's biggest benefit managers and, after buying Aetna, one of its top companies. Its prescription plans for the population were unaffected by the contract dispute as was its agreements.

described the terms as "fair and equitable" in a press release.

(Reporting by in and in Bengaluru; Editing by and Chizu Nomiyama)

