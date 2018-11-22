Oil dips on swelling U.S. stocks, but expected OPEC supply cut stems losses

By Gloystein

(Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Thursday after U.S. crude inventories increased to their highest level since December 2017 amid concerns of an emerging global glut, although an expected supply cut by cartel OPEC prevented further drops.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were at $53.38 per barrel at 0141 GMT, 25 cents, or 0.5 percent below their last settlement.

Front-month Brent were at $63.28 per barrel, down 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close.

U.S. commercial rose by 4.9 million barrels to 446.91 million barrels last week, the (EIA) said in a weekly report on Wednesday. That was the highest level since December last year.

U.S. remained at a record 11.7 million barrels per day (bpd), the EIA said.

"U.S. inventory data...continued to show significant supply builds, which comes on the back of sustained record U.S. crude oil production," said Stephen Innes, at in

Some analysts have warned that despite high global production, have little spare capacity to handle unforeseen supply disruptions.

However, Innes said that once U.S. pipeline bottlenecks were alleviated, which he said he expected in 2019, "the entire notion of a tight global spare capacity argument goes down the well".

Fearing a glut, the Middle East-dominated cartel of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is considering supply cuts when it next meets on Dec. 6, although some members, like Iran, are expected to resist any voluntary reductions.

"While there is talk that OPEC plus may again agree to a production cut, the concern is that not all relevant parties will be able to come to an agreement," said William O'Loughlin, at Australia's

" has hinted at a unilateral cut, but it will want to be careful about annoying the U.S. given that has been vocal about his desire for lower oil prices," he added.

on Wednesday praised over and called for prices to go even lower.

"Oil prices getting lower. Great! Like a big Tax Cut for and the World. Enjoy!... Thank you to Saudi Arabia, but let's go lower!" tweeted.

(Reporting by Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)