Oil drops more than 1 percent as China slowdown bites

By Browning

LONDON (Reuters) - prices fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday on signs that an economic slowdown in was spreading, stoking concerns about global growth and fuel demand.

The gloomy from the world's second-largest and top importer of pulled down financial markets across

International Brent futures were at $61.94 per barrel at 0950 GMT, down 80 cents or 1.28 percent.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.16 per barrel, down 1.19 percent or 64 cents.

reported the lowest annual economic growth in nearly 30 years on Monday. Its warned on Tuesday that falling factory orders pointed to a further drop in activity in coming months and more job losses.

While China's have so far defied the economic slowdown, hitting a record above 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in late 2018, many analysts believe the country has reached peak growth, with its thirst set to wane.

"Slowing in is likely weighing on demand," said Singapore-based Eastport, adding that industrial slowdowns tended to be leading indicators that fed gradually into lower demand for shipped

In a sign of spreading economic weakness, growth in South Korea's export-oriented slowed to a six-year low of 2.7 percent in 2018, official data showed on Tuesday.

The on Monday trimmed its 2019 global growth forecast to 3.5 percent, from 3.7 percent in last October's outlook.

"This was the second downturn revision in three months, and we can still see further downgrades in the near future if trade tensions escalate, the UK exits with a no-deal from the EU, or China's economic growth drops more sharply," said Hussein Sayed, at futures brokerage

Despite the darkening outlook, have been getting some support from supply cuts since the beginning of this month by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

"The effects of OPEC-led cuts ... will undoubtedly place a price floor under crude oil," Singapore-based brokerage said.

But official data from the world's top exporter on Monday showed its exports in November rose to 8.235 million bpd from 7.700 million in October, indicating there may be no shortage of supply in some markets.

(Reporting by Browning; Additional reporting by in Singapore and by in Sydney; Editing by Dale Hudson)

