Oil gains on tighter U.S. supply, Venezuela sanctions

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - prices rose about $1 a barrel on Wednesday, boosted by government data that showed signs of tightening supply, as investors remained concerned about supply disruptions following sanctions on Venezuela's industry.

crude futures rose $1.37 to $54.68 a barrel, a 2.6 percent gain, by 1:11 p.m. EST (1811 GMT). Brent crude futures gained 88 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $62.20 a barrel.

Prices extended gains after government data showed U.S. stockpiles rose less than expected last week due to a drop in imports, while gasoline inventories fell from record highs as refiners slowed down production.

Crude inventories rose 919,000 barrels, the said, compared with analysts' expectations in a poll for an increase of 3.2 million barrels.

After eight straight weeks of builds to a record high, gasoline stocks fell 2.2 million barrels last week, versus forecasts for a 1.9 million-barrel gain.

"Because we had a huge drop in gasoline inventories, that gave a bullish tint to the entire report," said Phil Flynn, an at in

The market has been supported since announced export sanctions against on Monday, limiting transactions between U.S. companies and the firm

The fight to control Venezuela, which has the world's largest oil reserves, has intensified with the new sanctions aimed at driving from power, the strongest U.S. measures yet against the socialist who has overseen economic collapse and an exodus of millions of Venezuelans in recent years.

The sanctions aim to freeze sale proceeds from PDVSA's exports of roughly 500,000 barrels per day of crude to the United States, the OPEC member's largest crude importer.

Traders who sell Venezuelan crude to the are looking for avenues to keep crude flowing during the sanctions, according to people familiar with the discussions, while U.S. companies who buy Venezuelan oil have also been looking for work-arounds, seeking for instance on whether the use of third party intermediaries, such as commodity merchants, can continue.

"The main risks for supply could come from a violent confrontation within the country, damaging the oil infrastructure," at said.

"Yet the risks of such an event seem very low," he added. "This oil will find its way to the market." For graphic on vs U.S. crude oil production, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2HH4Otd

Market participants remained worried about global economic growth, which has shown signs of slowing amid a trade dispute between the and China, the world's two biggest economies.

Officials from and are set to launch a new round of trade talks on Wednesday. The two sides have slapped hefty import tariffs on each other's goods.

reported its lowest annual economic growth in nearly 30 years last week, adding to a litany of worrying economic data from and

(Additional reporting by in London and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by and Marguerita Choy)

