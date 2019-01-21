Oil major Total set for 'good' results, says CEO

(Reuters) - French and group Total is set to publish a good set of annual results, said on Monday.

"Total's results will be good," said Pouyanne, when asked about the company's forthcoming results on the sidelines of a meeting of Nigerian and French businesses in

Total is due to publish its annual results on Feb. 7.

In October, Total raised its production growth target for 2018, after a new record output and high prices during the third quarter enabled it to report its highest net income in a quarter since 2012.

