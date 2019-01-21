Exclusive: Modi considers cheap loans, other help for small Indian businesses - sources

By Ahmed

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - is considering offering cheap loans and to millions of small businesses, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, as he tries to placate a key voter bloc ahead of a due by May.

Small business groups have been critical of the in the past year after many firms were squeezed by a shock move to ban high-value currency notes in 2016, followed by a hasty implementation of a nation-wide goods and services tax (GST) that raised their compliance costs.

In a bid to win them back, and following election losses in five states last month, the government run by Modi's recently announced GST concessions and tweaked an in favour of small traders.

More measures are now being planned, said the sources, who declined to be named as the information was not public.

A for the did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The sources did not quantify the amount the series of measures would cost the government, as details are still being worked out.

The government is working on offering a discount of 2 percentage points on loans for businesses with annual sales of less than 50 million rupees ($701,754), the sources said, and would compensate banks for costs.

Small businesses with a top credit rating can get loans from banks at about 9-10 percent, while lower-rated businesses can be charged around 13-14 percent.

But only about 4 percent of the 70 million small enterprises in have access to bank credit, said Praveen Khandelwal, of the Confederation of All Traders.

He said 30 percent of their loans come from the country's shadow banking sector, while more than half are provided by private money lenders at rates as high as 25 percent a month.

One of the sources said the government may also ask banks to open a special window for increasing the credit flow to small businesses, which will ensure greater availability of loans.

The government is also planning to provide of up to 1 million rupees to small businesses with annual sales of up to 100 million rupees, the sources said.

"Employees of small traders may also get discounts on opting for state-backed insurance schemes," one of the sources said.

The government has not yet decided if the moves would be announced before the interim budget on Feb. 1, the sources said.

The government is also considering a pension programme for retired traders registered with the government, and a further discount on interest rates paid on loans to women traders.

($1 = 71.2500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ahmed; Editing by Krishna N. Das and Martin Howell)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)