Oil prices climb as U.S. threatens sanctions against Venezuela

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday as turmoil in triggered concerns that its crude exports could soon be disrupted.

on Thursday signalled it could impose sanctions on Venezuela's as descends further into political and economic turmoil.

Brent were at $61.62 a barrel at 0755 GMT, 53 cents, or 0.9 percent, above their last close. At one point earlier on Friday, the international benchmark crude rose as high as $61.92 a barrel.

Brent, however, has shed about 1.8 percent this week and was on track to post its first week of losses in four weeks.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.70 per barrel, up 57 cents, or 1.1 percent.

Amid violent street protests, Venezuela's opposition declared himself earlier this week, winning backing from and large parts of Latin America, prompting Nicolas Maduro, the country's since 2013, to break relations with the

"The is partially pricing in the risk to Venezuela's crude production, which has been plummeting in recent years and currently languishes just above 1 million barrels per day," of said in a note on Friday.

Fundamentally, however, global are still well supplied, thanks in part to surging output in the United States, where crude production rose by more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) last year to a record 11.9 million bpd.

Record U.S. production would likely offset any short-term disruptions to Venezuelan supply due to possible U.S. sanctions, Britain's on Thursday said in a note. The cut its 2019 average Brent to $70 a barrel, down from $72 previously.

The surge in U.S. output has resulted in swelling U.S. fuel inventories.

Gasoline stocks climbed for an eighth consecutive week in the week to Jan. 18, by 4.1 million barrels to a record 259.6 million barrels, the (EIA) said in a weekly report on Thursday.

Crude inventories rose by 8 million barrels.

The high supplies come as demand may also start to stutter amid a global economic slowdown which is likely to dent fuel consumption.

An escalating trade dispute between the and and tightening financial conditions around the world have hurt in most economies and dragged China's growth last year to the weakest in 28 years.

In a poll of more than 500 economists taken this month, growth this year was cut for 33 of 46 economies the respondents were asked about.

