Egypt won't sign Rafale jet deal during Macron visit - Elysee

(Reuters) - does not expect to finalise a deal to buy a further 12 fighter jets during Emmanuel Macron's visit to the North African country next week, an in the president's office said.

" could complete its fleet of Rafale jets in the weeks or months to come but there will not be a signing of contracts during the president's visit," the said.

(Reporting by and Marine Pennetier; Writing by Richard Lough; editing by John Irish)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)