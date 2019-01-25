Brexit, U.S. govt shutdown weighing on business morale in Germany - Ifo

-
MUNICH (Reuters) - Britain's expected departure from the European Union and the U.S. government shutdown are dampening the business climate in Germany, an Ifo economist said on Friday.
"Brexit and the shutdown in the USA are causing growing uncertainty," Klaus Wohlrabe said.
Ifo's monthly business survey showed morale among German businesses worsening for the fifth consecutive month in January.
