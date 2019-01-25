JUST IN
As dismal data flows, ECB policymakers promise caution
Brexit, U.S. govt shutdown weighing on business morale in Germany - Ifo

Reuters  |  MUNICH 

MUNICH (Reuters) - Britain's expected departure from the European Union and the U.S. government shutdown are dampening the business climate in Germany, an Ifo economist said on Friday.

"Brexit and the shutdown in the USA are causing growing uncertainty," Klaus Wohlrabe said.

Ifo's monthly business survey showed morale among German businesses worsening for the fifth consecutive month in January.

