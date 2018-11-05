Oil prices fall as U.S. grants Iran sanction waivers to major importers

By Gloystein

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - prices fell on Monday as the start to U.S. sanctions against Iran's fuel exports was softened by waivers that will allow major buyers to still import Iranian crude, at least temporarily.

Front-month Brent crude futures were at $72.40 per barrel at 0332 GMT on Monday, down 43 cents, or 0.6 percent from their last close.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 46 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $62.68 a barrel.

Brent has lost more than 16 percent in value since early October, while WTI has declined by more than 18 percent since then, in part as hedge funds have cut their bullish wagers on crude to a one-year low by the end of October, data showed on Friday.

Prices came under pressure as it became clear that was allowing several countries to continue importing crude from despite the sanctions, which officially started on Monday.

The said on Friday it will temporarily allow eight importers to keep buying Iranian

has so far not named the eight, referred to as "jurisdictions", a term that might include which the does not regard as a country.

China, India, South Korea, Turkey, Italy, the and have been the top importers of Iran's oil, while occasionally buys Iranian crude.

said on Monday it was in close communication with the While declined to detail any potential sanction waivers, he said his government had asked that sanctions should not have an adverse impact on Japanese companies.

markets have been preparing for the sanctions for months.

"Iranian exports and production had been declining steadily...Iranian exports show a decline of more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) as of October from May," said of Emirates NBD

On the demand side, Bell warned that consumption may be slowing due to an economic slowdown, as seen in a sharp drop in refining profits.

"Sagging refining margins at a time of weak crude prices sends a very telling message to us that demand is underperforming," he said.

A slowdown in demand would come just as output is rising.

Joint output from the world's top producers - Russia, the United States and - in October rose above 33 million bpd for the first time, up 10 million bpd since 2010.

These three countries alone meet more than a third of consumption.

In the Middle East, (ADNOC) plans to increase its to 4 million bpd by the end of 2020 and 5 million bpd by 2030, ADNOC said on Sunday, compared with current output of just over 3 million bpd.

