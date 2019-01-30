Oil prices rally as U.S. sanctions on Venezuela ease supply worries

By Laila Kearney

NEW YORK (Reuters) - prices rallied above 2 percent on Tuesday after the put sanctions on state-owned Venezuelan company PDVSA, a move likely to curtail the OPEC member's crude exports and chip away at global oversupply worries.

International Brent futures were up $1.42 to $61.35 a barrel, or 2.4 percent, by 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT). U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased $1.32 to $53.31 a barrel, or 2.5 percent.

"The Venezuelan situation is obviously supportive," said Phil Flynn, an at in "When you put the Venezuelan sanctions along with OPEC production cuts and more concerns about Libyan ..you see a market that is generally tightening."

is among the world's largest heavy crude oil producers, and the has been its biggest client, taking about half the country's export volumes, followed by and .

The Trump administration's restrictions on Venezuelan crude, aimed at driving from power, stop short of banning U.S. companies from buying oil from the Latin American country. However, proceeds from such sales will be put in a "blocked account" that should deter from shipping crude to the

Venezuela's exports have already fallen to little more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2018 from 1.6 million bpd in 2017, according to Refinitiv ship-tracking data and trade sources.

estimated that Venezuelan exports will drop by about 500,000 barrels per day under current conditions.

Additionally, is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which is implementing a supply cut deal to support prices.

Russia, OPEC's biggest non-member ally, and have both publicly denounced the sanctions.

Meanwhile, Libya's biggest oilfield, El Sharara, will remain shut until departure of an group occupying the site, the of said.

For graphic on crude oil exports, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2Sfgis6

Despite some tightening, global remains high, largely because of a more than 2 million bpd increase in U.S. last year to a record 11.9 million bpd.

"Market participants are also looking ahead to the petroleum inventories report from the U.S.," Abhishek Kumar, at in The crude and gasoline inventory data will be released on Wednesday.

Some in the also worry that crude demand could stutter if the trade war between and slows global economic growth.

In China, a top oil importer, signs of a slowdown have emerged. Activity in its vast is expected to shrink for the second straight month in January, a poll showed.

(Additional reporting by in London, Henning Gloystein in Singapore and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by and Alistair Bell)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)