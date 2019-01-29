Oil prices rise; U.S. sanctions on Venezuela seen reducing supply

By Laila Kearney

NEW YORK (Reuters) - prices rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday after the imposed sanctions on state-owned Venezuelan company PDVSA, a move likely to curb the OPEC member's crude exports and temper concerns about global oversupply that have weighed on crude futures.

International Brent futures were up $1.42 to $61.35 a barrel, or 2.4 percent, by 11:38 a.m. EST (1638 GMT). U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.37 to $53.36 a barrel, or 2.6 percent.

"The Venezuelan situation is obviously supportive," said Phil Flynn, an at in "I don't think there's a fear in the market that it's going to be a devastating blow to the supply side, but it's just another piece to the supply puzzle that's going to be missing."

is among the world's largest heavy crude oil producers, and the has been its biggest client, taking about half the country's export volumes, followed by and .

While Washington's sanctions stop short of banning U.S. companies from buying oil from the Latin American country, proceeds from such sales will be put in a "blocked account" that should deter from shipping crude to the

Venezuela's exports have already fallen to little more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2018 from 1.6 million bpd in 2017, according to Refinitiv ship-tracking data and trade sources.

estimated that Venezuelan exports will drop by about 500,000 barrels per day under current conditions.

Additionally, is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which is implementing a supply cut deal to support prices.

Russia, OPEC's biggest non-member ally, denounced the sanctions, saying they would likely limit Venezuela's ability to service its $3.15 billion sovereign debt to

Meanwhile, Libya's biggest oilfield, El Sharara, will remain shut until departure of an group occupying the site, the of said.

Global remains high, largely because of a more than 2 million bpd increase in U.S. to a record 11.9 million bpd.

Some in the also worry that crude demand could stutter if the trade war between and slows global economic growth.

In China, a top oil importer, signs of a slowdown have emerged. Activity in its vast is expected to shrink for the second straight month in January, a poll showed. and issued warnings on Monday about weakening demand from

