Tech keeps Nasdaq, S&P under pressure; industrials lift Dow

By Sruthi Shankar

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the came under pressure from weakness in stocks ahead of Apple's results on Tuesday, while a rebound in industrial stocks lifted the Dow.

U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday as profit alerts from and raised fears that a slowdown in and tariffs could take a bigger hit on profits.

Industrial stocks, which took a beating after Caterpillar's warning on Monday, rose 1.1 percent, helped by upbeat reports for Co and defense companies.

stocks fell 0.8 percent, weighed down by chipmakers and Corp.

Apple Inc, set to report after market close on Tuesday, was trading flat. The maker earlier this month took the rare step of cutting its quarterly sales forecast, blaming slowing sales in China, whose economy has been dragged down by a tit-for-tat tariff war with the

"There's a cautious approach today," said Paul Brigandi, at Direxion. "No one wants to place any large bets ahead of big events like the jobs report, the Fed meeting, the U.S.- tariff negotiations along with it being the biggest week for earnings,"

As and officials prepare for a high-level trade meeting this week, the Justice Department leveled charges against China's Huawei, potentially casting a cloud on the talks.

The Federal Reserve begins its two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. After raising rates gradually last year, the central is taking a wait-and-see approach to further tightening in the face of an overseas slowdown and market volatility.

At 1:08 p.m. ET the was up 69.17 points, or 0.28 percent, at 24,597.39, the S&P 500 was down 3.65 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,640.20 and the Composite was down 48.96 points, or 0.69 percent, at 7,036.72.

Amazon.com Inc, and Microsoft, all scheduled to report later this week, fell more than 2 percent.

Four of the 11 S&P sectors were lower. The S&P communication services index fell 0.88 percent, dragged down by Verizon Communications Inc, which dipped 2.5 percent after missing quarterly revenue estimates.

Defense contractors Technologies Inc rose 7 percent and climbed 7.4 percent after topping quarterly earnings estimates.

rose 1.8 percent after fourth-quarter results topped estimates, but the Post-It trimmed 2019 earnings outlook, saying that a slowdown at its Chinese was hurting revenue.

dropped 7.7 percent after the reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hit by declining sales in the

fell 7.5 percent after the Botox maker forecast 2019 revenue below expectations.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.16-to-1 ratio on the

The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and 21 new lows.

(Reporting by and in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)