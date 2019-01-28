Oil tumbles four percent on growing U.S. supply, China trade worries

By Laila Kearney

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil fell more than 3 percent on Monday, heading for its biggest one-day percentage drop in a month due after an increase in U.S. crude drilling pointed to further supply growth.

The trade war between and also weighed on futures as investors lost confidence that the two sides would soon end the months-long tariff fight that has damaged China's economy.

oil futures tumbled $1.94, or 3.2 percent, to $59.70 a barrel by 12:20 p.m. EST (1720 GMT), while U.S. Intermediate crude slumped $2.12, or 4 percent, to $51.57 a barrel.

The last time Brent saw a daily percentage drop greater than 3.2 percent was Dec. 27, while WTI last fell more than 4 percent on Dec. 24.

"We're seeing really start to break down here," said Phillip Streible, at in "One of the factors that played in is the rising rig count that we saw on Friday."

U.S. drillers last week added 10 oil rigs, bringing the total rigs operating to 862, according to firm on Friday.

Growing record U.S. crude production, which is just below 12 million barrels per day, has soured sentiment, traders said.

Scandinavian SEB said it had cut its 2019 forecast to $65 a barrel from $85 previously, citing weakening demand in 2019 and 2020 and stronger-than-expected U.S. shale

For graphic on U.S. & drilling levels, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2Tm4u4I

SET FOR BIGGEST MONTHLY RISE SINCE 2016

Crude futures, however, remain on course for their strongest monthly gains in more than two years following production cuts by the Organization of Exporting Countries and its allies this month. It also gained on robust trade in physical barrels of crude led by

Brent has risen nearly 12 percent so far in January, which would be the largest monthly percentage increase since December 2016. WTI has risen more than 13 percent this month, the biggest jump since April 2016, when it surged almost 20 percent.

Investors have added to bets on a sustained rise in the this month for the first time since September, according to data from the [O/ICE]

But much of the demand outlook hinges on and whether its refiners will continue to import crude at 2018's breakneck pace.

Industrial companies in reported a second monthly fall in earnings in December, despite the government's efforts to support borrowing and investment.

(Additional reporting by in London, Henning Gloystein and Roslan Khasawneh in Singapore; Editing by and Kirsten Donovan)

