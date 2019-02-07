Qantas cancels order for eight Airbus A380s amid doubts on jet's future

By Jamie Freed

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Australia's Airways Ltd said on Thursday it formally cancelled a longstanding order for eight Airbus SE superjumbo jets.

The decision, which will remove the order placed in 2006 from order book, comes as new doubts have been raised about the future of the four-engined

Dubai's is exploring switching some orders for the superjumbo to the smaller in a move that has Airbus looking closely at closing factories sooner than expected, people familiar with the matter told last week.

A said the had formalised its decision to cancel the order for eight following discussions with Airbus.

"These aircraft have not been part of the airline's fleet and network plans for some time," the said.

Qantas has 12 in its fleet and the said it would proceed with plans to refurbish the cabins starting in the middle of this year, with the jets set to remain flying with the "well into the future".

An Airbus spokesman said the manufacturer had agreed to the "contract amendment" announced by Qantas.

"This change will be reflected in our end January order and delivery tables," spokesman said.

The Qantas spokesman declined to comment on the terms of the cancellation.

It comes after another order long viewed as doubtful for 10 from Hong Kong was removed last month from the end-December Airbus order and delivery tables following negotiations.

Willie Walsh, the of parent IAG, said last week that Airbus should lower the price of the A380 if it wanted to sell more of them.

The A380 has a list price of $445.6 million, but typically receive significant discounts from manufacturers.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

