Apple agrees to pay back-taxes to French authorities

(Reuters) - U.S. giant said it had reached a deal with to pay an undeclared amount of back-dated tax, with French media putting the sum at around 500 million euros ($571 million).

Apple's French division confirmed the payment agreement, but did not disclose how much it had agreed to pay.

"As a multinational company, is regularly audited by fiscal authorities around the world," said in a statement. "The French administration recently concluded a multi-year audit on the company's French accounts, and those details will be published in our public accounts."

The is pushing for a European Union-wide on the world's top digital and

