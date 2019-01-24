Renault confirms Senard as new chairman, Bollore as CEO

(Reuters) - French carmaker on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Michelin's as its new and Thierry as new

"In addition, Renault's Board of Directors wishes to supervise actively the functioning of the Alliance and decides to give its full responsibility for managing the Alliance on behalf of Renault, in liaison with the Officer," said, regarding its alliance partnership with

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)