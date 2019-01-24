UK finance minister Hammond pulls out of event

(Reuters) - British minister will not attend an event with European leaders at the in on Thursday as organisers had billed, the government said.

Hammond had been slated to appear alongside the prime ministers of Ireland, the and at a discussion over the future of

A said the guest list was published before Hammond had confirmed his attendance.

The ministry said in a statement:"He has accommodated as many speaking requests as possible in the short time available."

The Financial Times, which first reported Hammond's absence from the event, said it would have involved tough questions around the Irish border - a major issue for British lawmakers who have yet to agree a Brexit plan.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)