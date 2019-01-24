Deutsche Bank queried by U.S. House panels on Trump ties

(Reuters) - Deutsche has received an inquiry from two important committees of the on the lender's ties to U.S. Donald Trump, it said on Thursday.

"The has received an inquiry from the House and intelligence committees," Deutsche said in a statement.

Democrats now in control of the House of Representatives have been working out which House panels would take the lead in investigating Trump's business ties to Germany's largest lender, lawmakers and aides familiar with the plans told last week.

A was not available outside business hours.

Deutsche Bank's statement on Thursday was in reaction to a report from Politico, which said that the chairs of the two committees were planning a joint investigation into Deutsche and its dealings with Trump.

" is engaged in a productive dialogue with those committees to determine the best and most appropriate way of assisting them in their official oversight functions," it said.

(Reporting by and Andreas Framke; Editing by David Goodman)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)