Ryanair blames overcapacity for latest profit warning

By Padraic Halpin

(Reuters) - cut its forecast for full-year profit for the second time in three months on Friday, this time blaming lower-than-expected winter fares, and said it could not rule out a further downgrade if Brexit causes disruption.

Shares in the Irish-based carrier fell on the and also weighed on rivals such as as said short-haul overcapacity in had led to fare cuts.

Europe's largest low-cost now expects profit after tax for its financial year to March 31 - excluding start-up losses at its Laudamotion unit - of between 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) and 1.1 billion euros, compared to a previous estimate of 1.1 billion euros to 1.2 billion euros.

The had originally forecast profits of 1.25 billion to 1.35 billion euros before a profit warning in October after a series of strikes across during the summer that hit traffic and bookings.

said pressure on low-cost carriers was likely to reshape the industry and that growing passenger numbers for the Irish carrier augured well for the medium term.

"We believe this lower fare environment will continue to shake out more loss-making competitors," O'Leary said in a statement. He pointed to problems facing rival Norwegian in his comments.

Norwegian Air announced on Wednesday that it would axe a number of routes and shut several bases as it seeks to cut costs. In December Norwegian said it was struggling to fill its aircraft as capacity growth far outpaced demand.

"TOO AGGRESSIVE"

The new profit forecast range would represent a 24-31 percent fall from the record 1.45 billion euro post-tax profit booked in its most recent financial year.

"Lower air fares is the fault of the industry being too aggressive with expansion plans as there is now over-capacity in the short-haul market," group said in a commentary after the Ryanair warning.

"This situation could get even worse unless more airlines go bust," it added.

Britain's biggest domestic airline, Flybe Group, is being rescued by a consortium including Virgin Atlantic, while Nordic budget and Cypriot counterpart both collapsed last October.

Ryanair shares, which in recent weeks have fallen to their lowest level in four years, were 0.9 percent lower at 0945 GMT, after initially falling more than 5 percent. shares were 1.4 percent lower, while erased earlier losses to stand 0.4 percent higher.

While Ryanair got through without any industrial action, having made progress with a number of unions representing pilot and cabin crew, it received a blow this week in its efforts to draw a line under a year of labour unrest.

After the said on Wednesday that unions in several countries had suspended talks in protest at the threat of base closures, the British pilots association confirmed on Friday that it was among them, warning of a potential return of the industrial unrest of 2018.

Ryanair, which reports third quarter results on Feb. 4, said in its profit warning that its fares in the second half of its financial year were set to fall by 7 percent, rather than the 2 percent previously flagged.

The lower fares have, however, been partially offset by stronger than expected annual traffic growth - now expected to grow by 9 percent to 142 million passengers - slightly better than expected unit costs and stronger ancillary sales.

O'Leary said a further downgrade of the profit outlook was possible given uncertainty about the terms of Britain's planned departure from the at the end of March.

"While we have reasonable visibility over forward Q4 bookings, we cannot rule out further cuts to air fares and/or slightly lower full year guidance if there are unexpected Brexit or security developments which adversely impact yields between now and the end of March," O'Leary said. ($1 = 0.8774 euros)

Reporting by Padraic in and and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru

