Ryanair cuts FY profit forecast on lower winter fares

-
ALSO READ
Strike-hit Ryanair warns of job losses as cuts Dublin-based fleet
Ryanair says 300 jobs under threat in Dublin overhaul
Ryanair says over 300 jobs under threat in Dublin overhaul
Strike-hit Ryanair warns on profits, signals job cuts
Ryanair first-half profits fall 7pc after widespread strikes
-
(Reuters) - Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair Holdings Plc on Friday cut its forecast range for full-year profit, as it expects fares during the winter season to fall more than expected.
The company said it now expects profit after tax for the full year, excluding losses related to Laudamotion airline, to be between 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) and 1.1 billion euros, compared to a previous estimate of 1.1 billion euros to 1.2 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8774 euros)
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU