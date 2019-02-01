S&P 500's best month since 2015 ends on a high note

By Noel Randewich

(Reuters) - ascended on Thursday, with the S&P 500 wrapping up its biggest monthly increase since 2015 after strong earnings from Inc added to optimism after the Federal Reserve's dovish remarks.

jumped 10.82 percent, its strongest daily rise since January 2016, after its quarterly profit topped expectations and showed that advertisers were still flocking to the even after a series of high-profile embarrassments.

soared 11.65 percent after the beat estimates for quarterly sales and cash flow and said it sees industrial revenue rising modestly in 2019.

Investors took heart from the Fed's pledge on Wednesday that it would be patient in raising interest rates further this year, easing concerns about tightening financial conditions crimping economic growth.

"There was a severe lack of trust in the Fed a month ago, and that has been relieved," said Craig Callahan, of Advisors in

Better-than-expected results from many U.S. companies reporting in recent days are also fueling optimism on Wall Street, Callahan added.

The S&P 500 rose 7.9 percent in January, its best monthly performance since October 2015 and its best January since 1987.

Of the 210 S&P 500 companies that have reported fourth-quarter results, 71 percent have topped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Investors were awaiting the conclusion of the high-level talks between the and China, aimed at easing a six-month-old trade war that has battered financial markets.

China's leader, Xi Jinping, told U.S. in a letter that he hopes both sides will be able to meet each other halfway to reach a trade agreement before a March 1 deadline, Trump said.

The S&P 500 gained 0.86 percent to end at 2,704.1 points, while the added 1.37 percent to 7,281.74.

The slipped 0.06 percent to end at 24,999.67, hurt by Inc.

dropped 9.23 percent after the chemical maker's revenue fell short of expectations. The S&P materials sector declined 1.54 percent.

The Nasdaq has gained 9.7 percent in 2019, while the Dow is up 7.2 percent.

After the bell, forecast quarterly sales below estimates and its stock dipped 2.5 percent.

The S&P surged 3.74 percent during Thursday's session, leading gains among the 11 S&P sectors, thanks to Facebook, and Charter Communications Inc.

Charter jumped 14.19 percent after topping quarterly revenue estimates as the attracted more customers for its

declined 1.83 percent after its cloud sales grew at a slower pace than a year earlier, although its quarterly results and forecast topped estimates.

slipped 0.88 percent after the chipmaker named interim to the role on a permanent basis.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.40-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, a 1.80-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the recorded 46 new highs and 24 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.5 billion shares, compared with the 7.7 billion-share average over the last 20 trading days.

(Reporting by in San Francisco; Additional reporting by and in Bengaluru; Editing by and Matthew Lewis)

