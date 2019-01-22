JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Inequality could crush capitalism, French finance minister warns
Business Standard

Wall Street opens lower on global growth worries

Reuters 

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after rallying for four straight weeks, as fears of a global economic slowdown resurfaced after the International Monetary Fund trimmed its growth outlook in a week of heavy corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.59 points, or 0.40 percent, at the open to 24,607.76. The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.83 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,657.88. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.66 points, or 0.67 percent, to 7,109.57 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 20:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements